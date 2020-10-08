Three keys to the game: Princeton football versus Lovejoy

After a resounding home victory, the Princeton football team will hope to carry that momentum into their district opener, as they travel to face the Lovejoy Leopards in a rivalry contest Friday, Oct. 9. Here are three keys to a Princeton victory over the Leopards:

Find more success in the passing game

In their win over South Garland, Princeton found a lot of success from their passing game, in particular from junior wide receiver Gavin Champ. With Lovejoy’s strength on defense in their front seven, the Panthers will need to have a good game from quarterback Isaiah Sadler and their passing attack to pick up huge chunks of yardage against a resilient Leopards defense.

Slow down their passing attack

The biggest challenge for Princeton going into this game will be trying to slow down Lovejoy offensively, which has exploded in their first two games, scoring 58 and 48. Headlining their offense is a strong passing attack, having a lethal pair of receivers on the outside in Reid Westervelt and Luke Mayfield, who each had over 500 yards and double digit passing touchdowns last season. Stopping this duo will be a big concern for the Panthers defense.

Win the turnover battle

An interception in the second quarter that was nearly returned for a touchdown by Dillon Moncier was a big momentum swing in their victory over South Garland. Against a strong team like Lovejoy, the Panthers will need every advantage they can get, so being able to get turnovers from their defense will be huge for Princeton’s chance of success.

By Jackson King • [email protected]