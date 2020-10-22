Princeton ISD tackles virtual schooling

How to help accommodate virtual students was a topic of concern for the Princeton ISD board of trustees during their regular meeting held Monday, Oct. 19.

With statistics from the first six weeks of school available to study, the district found an alarming increase in the fail­ure rate of students at all lev­els. According to data collected by the ISD, the failure rate at Princeton High School tripled from the previous year, rising to 7% compared to the usual 2 to 3 %. The middle schools have experienced a larger in­crease in their failure rate, ris­ing from 2% in 2019-20 to 8% so far this year.

For the full story, see Oct. 22 issue or subscribe online.

By Jackson King • [email protected]