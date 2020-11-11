Collin County COVID-19 cases increase by 428 today

The Texas Department of State Health Services released updated COVID-19 information.

Collin County indicated today that it “will no longer post COVID-19 case data” on its website. All counts, except for hospitalized cases, are compiled from the TDSHS website.

State officials listed no deaths and 428 new cases of COVID-19 today, Nov 11, in Collin County and are reporting a total of 20,888 confirmed cases to date.

The state is also reporting 1,873 active cases and a total of 19,015 have recovered in Collin County.

Through today, 201 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Collin County officials are reporting that 275 are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Today, an increase of 609 hospitalizations throughout the state was reported at 6,779 of which 1,929 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas, 317 more than yesterday.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]