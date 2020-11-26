Parade, tree lighting will ring in season

Christmas is just around the corner and the city and chamber are working hard to provide residents with fun and safe activities.

The Princeton Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Christmas parade Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. The parade theme is “The Grinch” and the chamber is asking for participants to create something unique and fun.

The parade begins at the Princeton High School at 6 p.m. and will proceed west on Marble Street and will end at Jackie Hendricks stadium. Marble Street will be closed to through traffic start­ing at 4:30 p.m. For more information, please visit princtontxchamber.com/ Christmas-parade/.

