Shop safely this holiday season

Online shopping has made holiday shopping easier than ever and this year the increase in online revenue may be pronounced as people continue to avoid crowds to protect themselves from COVID-19. However, on the flip side, the popularity of online shopping, especially Black Friday and Cyber Monday, also mark a great time for cyber criminals to target unsuspecting online shoppers.
Police officials across the country are worried about the number of scams that are going on. Because of this, police advise shoppers, especially those that are elderly or not familiar with online shopping, to get a family member, or someone they can trust, to help.
For the full story, see the Dec. 3 issue or subscribe online.
By Sonia Duggan • [email protected]