Shop safely this holiday season

Online shopping has made holiday shopping easier than ever and this year the increase in online revenue may be pro­nounced as people continue to avoid crowds to protect themselves from COVID-19. However, on the flip side, the popularity of online shopping, especially Black Friday and Cy­ber Monday, also mark a great time for cyber criminals to tar­get unsuspecting online shop­pers.

Police officials across the country are worried about the number of scams that are going on. Because of this, police ad­vise shoppers, especially those that are elderly or not familiar with online shopping, to get a family member, or someone they can trust, to help.

By Sonia Duggan • [email protected]