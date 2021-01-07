City officials mourn former councilmember

Former Princeton City Coun­cilmember Richard Sheehan, 76, died after a battle with can­cer on New Year’s Day at Bay­lor Hospital in Dallas.

Sheehan became involved with the city of Princeton after retiring from Xerox/ACS. He first joined the Parks Board in 2011 and then North Texas Mu­nicipal Water District, where he served for five years. His inter­est in improving the city did not end there, as he joined the Com­munity Development Corpora­tion board in 2013.

Sheehan decided to become even more involved, and in 2018, he was elected to city council where he served until his term ended in 2020.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]