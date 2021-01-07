Congressmen discuss coronavirus relief package

U.S. Rep. Van Taylor didn’t support the package that would have delivered stimulus checks of $2,000 to Americans who qualified.
But the House did pass the most recent stimulus package, which gave $600 checks in addition to other measures to help the country weather the pandemic.
The House of Representatives and the Senate approved the $2.3 billion spending measure – which included $900 billion for the stimulus package and $1.3 trillion in government spending – in December. President Donald Trump initially criticized the bill, including how it did not contain enough money in direct payments for Americans, before he signed the bill on Dec. 27.
For the full story, see the Jan. 7 issue or subscribe online.
By Don Munsch • [email protected]