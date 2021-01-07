Congressmen discuss coronavirus relief package

U.S. Rep. Van Taylor didn’t support the package that would have delivered stimulus checks of $2,000 to Americans who qualified.

But the House did pass the most recent stimulus package, which gave $600 checks in ad­dition to other measures to help the country weather the pan­demic.

The House of Rep­resentatives and the Senate approved the $2.3 billion spend­ing measure – which included $900 billion for the stimulus pack­age and $1.3 trillion in government spend­ing – in December. President Donald Trump initial­ly criticized the bill, including how it did not contain enough money in direct pay­ments for Americans, before he signed the bill on Dec. 27.

