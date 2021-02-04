Governor releases Homeland Security Strategic Plan

Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Pub­lic Safety released the Texas Homeland Security Strategic Plan 2021-2025 Tuesday, Jan. 26. The plan is the state’s frame­work for establishing homeland security priorities focused on a broad range of efforts to devel­op, sustain and employ home­land security capabilities.

In his opening letter, Abbott said the state experienced a wide array of security threats and hazards from the COVID-19 pandemic to national disasters such as Hurricane Harvey to mass shootings in Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and Midland-Odessa.

According to a news release issued by Abbott’s office, the plan builds upon foundations established in the Texas Home­land Security Strategic Plan 2015-2020, but includes adjust­ments based on progress made in implementing the strategy and changes in the state’s risk landscape.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]