Lady Panthers earn senior night victory over Rock Hill

Playing its final week of home competitions, the Princeton girls basketball team made the most of the final moments for its senior competitors.
Holding an 8-3 district record entering the week, the Lady Panthers were locked into the third playoff spot in the district, having beaten every district opponent besides top two seeds Wylie East and McKinney North. With its playoff spot locked, and having improved the record from the previous season with a 19-3 overall record, Princeton played the rest of the season out to keep the team’s momentum going for the start of the playoffs.
Princeton closed the week in a senior night contest against Rock Hill Friday, Jan. 29. After playing a close battle against them in Frisco, winning 59-56, the Lady Panthers were able to make the most out of their senior night festivities, defeating the Lady Blue Hawks 62-28.
By Jackson King • [email protected]