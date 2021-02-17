North Texas Municipal Water District asking for immediate reduction in water use

The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) has initiated immediate curtailment of non-essential water use within its service area. With extreme weather conditions continuing throughout the North Texas region, NTMWD is experiencing unprecedented high water demands as a result of our customer’s needs to fill distribution tanks within their systems. These demands are outpacing the District’s ability to recharge city supplies at normal rates. The cities and utilities served by NTMWD are asked to preserve water supplies for essential uses vital for firefighting, medical facilities, and basic human health and sanitation. Residents can help by limiting usage of items such as washing machines, dishwashers and limiting showers or bathing.

“The District is confident, with public assistance, that essential water demands can be met by eliminating other water uses,” states Billy George, NTMWD Assistant Deputy, Water. “We ask the cities and water utilities served by NTMWD to share this notice and to take any measures necessary to assist in reducing non-essential water use,” George adds.

NTMWD’s Wylie Water Treatment complex has experienced prolonged regional water demands at levels above 350 million gallons of water per day (MGD), significantly higher than normal for winter months. NTMWD personnel are actively working to place additional treatment capacities online, however thawing frozen systems does take time. We are hopeful to have additional capacity online this evening or in the morning. It is critical at this time and until additional supplies are available to lower water demands to only essential water uses.

Immediate curtailment measures include:

Isolate any water leaks immediately

Do not hoard water

Do not wash clothes or dishes, wash only when necessary

Delay showers and only hand-bathe when necessary

When possible, do not drip your faucets

* If you must drip or stream your faucet, collect the water for other use such as filling toilets, washing dishes, etc.

Do not use the garbage disposal, place food scraps in garbage can, (composting is a great alternative)

Turn off the water to brush teeth, shave and soap up in the shower

Ensure that hose bibs and faucets are protected from freezing weather

Locate and repair any water leaks

When cooking, peel and clean vegetables in a large bowl instead of under running water

The District continues coordination efforts with cities and water utilities to ensure our ability to meet the water demand for essential services.

The North Texas Municipal Water District is a regional wholesale provider of water, wastewater and solid waste disposal services for approximately 1.8 million residents across 10 counties – a service territory covering 2,200 square miles. For more information, visit NTMWD.com .

