Princeton athletics canceled this week due to bad weather

With winter weather encompassing the Dallas Metroplex, Princeton ISD announced that several athletics events were canceled at the district level.

One event is the Princeton Football and Cheer Ceremony. Originally scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18, the event was postponed due to the poor weather. Football coach Ervin Chandler said no rescheduled date has been decided as of now.

With snow and ice trickling onto the pitch, both soccer teams had their Friday contests against Sherman canceled due to bad weather.

As of this post, the contests against Sherman have yet to be rescheduled.

Both soccer teams have also seen their contests against McKinney North were also canceled, with no makeup game currently on the schedule. According to district officials, the status of the Friday, Feb. 19 games against Denison are undetermined.

If cancelled, the next boys soccer game will be Tuesday, Feb. 23, against Lovejoy and the Lady Panthers hosting the Lady Leopards while the Panthers travel to Lucas.

The Princeton powerlifting team was unable to compete in its second dual match of the year, when a Feb. 11 match against Sherman was cancelled.

This leaves the Last Chance Qualifier, held at PHS on Saturday, Feb. 20, as the next scheduled event for the team. No word has been given yet on the status of that tournament.

One team that was expected to fully start its season this week was the Princeton softball team. Originally scheduled to open against Caddo Mills Tuesday, Feb. 16, both the season opener and the road tournament of champions scheduled for this weekend were canceled. The Lady Panthers have a home opener against Richardson Saturday, Feb. 20, with varsity playing at 3:00 p.m.

Panthers baseball found their pre-season schedule shortened due to the icy weather, with a Saturday, Feb. 13, scrimmage against North Garland cancelled. A Tuesday, Feb. 16, scrimmage against Frisco Independence was also canceled.

Coach Leroy Mansanales said he hopes to play the two Saturday scrimmages against Woodrow Wilson and Frisco Liberty, but the weather leaves everything up in the air.

Princeton will open the season Thursday, Feb. 25 in its own tournament

