NTMWD eases limits on non-essential water use

North Texas Municipal Water District eases limits on non-essential water use beginning this evening.

The district said water demands have lessened, but customers still need to practice conservation.

As a result of the proactive actions taken across the region by residents and water utilities, the North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) is able to ease its request to curtail non-essential water use within its service area. Largely due to individuals conserving water and proactive leak isolation efforts by the cities and utilities served by NTMWD, the District has been able to consistently produce enough treated water to meet the water demands over the past several days.

While the extreme weather conditions are no longer affecting the North Texas region, NTMWD is still experiencing elevated water demands. As our region continues to thaw out from this historic freeze, some areas may still see an increase in ruptured pipes which has an effect on system-wide water availability. Residents can help by limiting use of washing machines, dishwashers and taking shorter showers. Small measures like this are vital to ensuring water for firefighting, medical facilities, and basic human health and sanitation. Please check with your city or water utility for additional guidance.

“We are asking everyone’s assistance for a few more days,” said Billy George, NTMWD Assistant Deputy, Water. “It’s an unfortunate situation where as temperatures rise, so does the likelihood of burst pipes in homes and businesses. It’s important to keep up our conservation efforts now so that we can continue to refill our cities and water utilities water towers and storage tanks.”

The District continues coordination efforts with cities and water utilities and will provide an update once all operations return to normal.