PISD schools suffer storm damage; teachers honored
After a week defined by cancellations and keeping warm, trying to assess the damage of the recent winter weather was a major concern at the Princeton ISD board of trustees regular meeting held Monday, Feb. 22.
During the meeting, superintendent Donald McIntyre announced several places in the district that were affected by the storm. Several elementary schools experienced damage, including Smith Elementary, which saw damage to the portables, kinder hall, and 1st grade hall. Canup saw similar patterns of damage, with the Peims office, kitchen and boiler room all showing signs of bursting pipes. The portables at Godwin Elementary experienced damage due to busted pipes, as did the boiler room and auxiliary gym at PHS.
Outside of the individual schools, a lot of extracurricular areas in the district were affected by the weather, including several sporting venues like the press box at Jackie Hendricks Stadium, the restrooms and concession stand at the tennis courts and the restrooms and concession stands near the baseball and softball fields. The damage to these athletic facilities has forced teams to look for new avenues to play, with the soccer teams moving the rest of their home games to the football practice field.
By Jackson King • [email protected]