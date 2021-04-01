Classes are in session at new Farmersville campus

Collin College has flung open its Farmersville campus doors, but according to the executive dean of the cam­pus, the best will occur later this summer and autumn after they cut the ribbon and open its classrooms to all students.

Diana Hopes, executive dean of the Collin College- Farmersville campus, said the college plans a formal opening on May 22. It will include a ribbon-cutting, an open house and a community gathering to celebrate the college’s entry into what Hopes described as the “eastern edge of Collin County.”

The school had a “soft opening” Monday, March 22 offering a smattering of online courses and in-person classes, Hopes said, adding “We’re ahead of schedule. The dean said the college is offering on­line courses in biology, kine­siology and open government.

“We’re not yet at a full schedule” of classes, Hopes said.

When the campus opens fully, it will have a 1,200-stu­dent capacity.

“We will offer a full curric­ulum of online classes, hybrid classes and in-person classes for our students,” Hopes said.

Enrollment right now is limited, she said, but added that the enrollment will grow significantly once the campus becomes fully functional in a few months.

By John Kanelis • [email protected]