Honored for serving others

Bianca Melfiano Washing­ton doesn’t volunteer for the recognition. Instead, she says, “I see who needs help, so I help.”

Her willingness to help at any time was one of many rea­sons why she was named the Princeton Chamber of Com­merce Volunteer of the Year and she was honored by Rep. Van Taylor for her work dur­ing the February winter storm.

Washington, along with several other residents, was presented with a Hometown Hero certificate by Mayor Bri­anna Chacon during the week of March 22.

Like many Princeton resi­dents, Washington was with­out water or power during the winter storm, so she and her husband went to South­ard Middle School to pick up a case of bottled water. How­ever, after they arrived, she began helping load water and boxes of food into people’s cars after seeing the need for volunteers at the school.

When it was announced that the school would serve as the warming station, Washington helped Princeton ISD Super­intendent Don McIntyre and former Superintendent Phil Anthony rearrange the caf­eteria to open the school up to residents.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]