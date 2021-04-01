Honored for serving others

Bianca Melfiano Washington doesn’t volunteer for the recognition. Instead, she says, “I see who needs help, so I help.”
Her willingness to help at any time was one of many reasons why she was named the Princeton Chamber of Commerce Volunteer of the Year and she was honored by Rep. Van Taylor for her work during the February winter storm.
Washington, along with several other residents, was presented with a Hometown Hero certificate by Mayor Brianna Chacon during the week of March 22.
Like many Princeton residents, Washington was without water or power during the winter storm, so she and her husband went to Southard Middle School to pick up a case of bottled water. However, after they arrived, she began helping load water and boxes of food into people’s cars after seeing the need for volunteers at the school.
When it was announced that the school would serve as the warming station, Washington helped Princeton ISD Superintendent Don McIntyre and former Superintendent Phil Anthony rearrange the cafeteria to open the school up to residents.
By Dustin Butler