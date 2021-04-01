Princeton High School to hose after-prom bash

In an effort to keep the stu­dents safe following the annual formal spring dance, PHS will host another after-prom bash, and El Dorado Mazda and Chevrolet will give away an­other car.

This is the sixth consecu­tive year El Dorado in McK­inney has donated a vehicle to Princeton High School. This year’s prize is a red 2013 Chevrolet Impala LTZ. One lucky licensed Princeton stu­dent will win the car at the end of the after-prom party at the high school Saturday, May 15. Students must attend the after-prom celebration and be pres­ent to win.

“I am excited that El Dorado is sponsoring our after-prom party again this year,” Principal Clint Sadler said. “Our goal is to have a safe place for kids to go after the prom, and this is a great idea because it gives them an incentive to come and enjoy the party and keeps them safe. And they could get a free car.”

All PHS students are invited to attend the after-prom party regardless if they attend prom or not. Admission is free for anyone with a prom ticket. Ad­mission for juniors and seniors without a prom ticket is $5. Ad­mission for 9th- and 10th-grad­ers is free. After-prom starts at 11:30 p.m. and ends at 1:30 a.m.

By Jean Ann Collins • [email protected]