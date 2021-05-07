State reports two COVID related deaths, 51 new Collin County cases today, Friday

The Texas Department of State Health Services released updated COVID-19 information for May 7.

All counts, except for hospitalized cases, are compiled from the TDSHS website.

State officials listed two deaths and 51 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Collin County, for total of 74,356 confirmed cases to date.

Today, the state is also reporting 752 active cases and a total of 89,649 have recovered in Collin County.

Through today, 828 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Collin County officials reported that 75 are hospitalized with COVID-19, one fewer than yesterday.

Today’s hospitalizations show an increase of three cases throughout the state at 2,568 of which 526 cases, five more than yesterday, were reported hospitalized in North Texas.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]