No COVID related deaths reported in Collin County today, Wednesday

The Texas Department of State Health Services released updated COVID-19 information for May 12.

All counts, except for hospitalized cases, are compiled from the TDSHS website.

State officials listed no deaths and two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Collin County, for total of 74,544 confirmed cases to date.

Today, the state is also reporting 605 active cases and a total of 90,088 have recovered in Collin County.

Through today, 830 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Collin County officials reported that 76 are hospitalized with COVID-19, two less than yesterday.

Today’s hospitalizations show a decrease of 16 cases throughout the state at 2,492 of which 506 cases, 30 less than yesterday, were reported hospitalized in North Texas.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]