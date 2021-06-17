Area Little Free Libraries promote reading

Throughout the U.S., little box-like structures are popping up in neighborhoods, parks and school – anywhere people gather – to offer free reading material.
For many, those little boxes packed with books hold the key to promoting literacy for children and adults who otherwise may not have access to a library.
Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization based in Hudson, Wisc. that aims to expand book access through a network of volunteer-led little libraries. The first library was built in 2009, but today there are more than 100,000 registered Little Free Libraries in all 50 states and 108 countries.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]