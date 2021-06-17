Area Little Free Libraries promote reading

Throughout the U.S., little box-like structures are popping up in neighborhoods, parks and school – anywhere people gather – to offer free reading material.

For many, those little boxes packed with books hold the key to promoting literacy for chil­dren and adults who otherwise may not have access to a library.

Little Free Library is a non­profit organization based in Hudson, Wisc. that aims to expand book access through a network of volunteer-led little libraries. The first library was built in 2009, but today there are more than 100,000 regis­tered Little Free Libraries in all 50 states and 108 countries.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]