Panthers hope to build speed in early workouts

With a full summer to prepare, the Princeton cross-country team is ready for the challenges of the upcoming season.
As runners continue to get into shape for the upcoming season, girls’ cross-country coach Maurice Hill said he’s been thrilled with the participation so far this summer.
“It’s been going good,” Hill said. “Kids are still able to take their vacations and stuff, but the participation for our early workouts have been good, so everything looks to be going in the right direction.”
By Jackson King • [email protected]