Panthers hope to build speed in early workouts

With a full summer to pre­pare, the Princeton cross-coun­try team is ready for the chal­lenges of the upcoming season.

As runners continue to get into shape for the upcoming season, girls’ cross-country coach Maurice Hill said he’s been thrilled with the participa­tion so far this summer.

“It’s been going good,” Hill said. “Kids are still able to take their vacations and stuff, but the participation for our early work­outs have been good, so every­thing looks to be going in the right direction.”

By Jackson King • [email protected]