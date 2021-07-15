Law allows Texans to carry without permit

Beginning September 1, Texas residents who are eli­gible to own a handgun are no longer required to be licensed to carry one — openly or con­cealed.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed HB 1927 into law last month, along with several other pieces of legislation that aim to pro­tect the rights of gun owners in the state.

“Politicians from the federal level to the local level have threatened to take guns from law-abiding citizens — but we will not let that happen in Tex­as,” Abbott said in statement after signing the bills. “Texas will always be the leader in defending the Second Amend­ment, which is why we built a barrier around gun rights this session.”

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]