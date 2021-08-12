Subscribe

Homeowner goes on a gardening adventure

by | Aug 12, 2021 | Life & Style

After a few years of growing the typical Texas flowers; pan­sies in the winter, impatiens in the summer in the normal front flowerbeds, homeowner Kori Hendrix realized she wanted more variety and more gardens at her Wylie home.

There was ample opportuni­ty to make these dreams come true in her vacant backyard, and in 2019, Kori put in flower beds along with help from her hus­band. Her inspiration came from London where she lived for three years prior to her Texas move in 2010.

For the full story, see the August 12 issue or subscribe online.

By Sonia Duggan[email protected]

0 Comments

Related News

Artisan, inventor fuse marriage, creativity

Artisan, inventor fuse marriage, creativity

May 20, 2021 |

Sue Darte blames her daugh­ter and a jewelry making class she took nine years ago for ig­niting a passion for the art of fusing glass. “A retail glass company had a Groupon coupon and I brought my daughter-in-law with me to make two pieces of jewelry,” Sue said. In...

read more
Make Mother’s Day bloom

Make Mother’s Day bloom

May 6, 2021 |

Mother’s Day is just around the corner and if you’re fortunate enough to still have your mom or grandmother in your life why not plan a special trip to honor them this year? We all know flowers and lunch are nice but how about escaping town to visit a place where...

read more
Waste in the water

Waste in the water

Apr 22, 2021 |

Pictures of trash on beaches, a whale found with a belly full of garbage and turtles with plastic straws up their nose are no laugh­ing matter. They are all just a tiny snapshot of reality today. The impact of the world’s overuse of plastic is causing hav­oc on the...

read more
The Heard Museum brings nature, people together

The Heard Museum brings nature, people together

Apr 8, 2021 |

Just a short drive away, every day is Earth Day at the Heard Museum and Wildlife Sanctuary in eastern McKinney where 289 acres of flora and fauna are ded­icated to conservation, education and preservation efforts. In the 54 years since the Heard opened, this natural...

read more
Best of balloting now open

Best of balloting now open

Jan 8, 2021 |

Shop local. Eat local. Drink local. Now cast your ballot and Vote local. Voting for the annual Best of Wylie contest is now open and will continue through the end of the month. Whether you’ve lived in the Princeton area one year or 10 years, we know you’ve cultivated...

read more
Try a new way to travel

Try a new way to travel

Aug 13, 2020 |

Despite the COVID-19 pan­demic, families are still finding ways to make the most of un­usual schedules to plan a get­away. With more flexible work and school arrangements, many families are embracing the idea of a “flexcation,” an emerging travel trend where families...

read more
Food trucks cater to Princeton

Food trucks cater to Princeton

Jul 16, 2020 |

The area of Bridgefarmer Blvd and Hwy. 380 has turned into a hot dining spot the past couple years as food trucks have set up to offer a variety of culinary choices. Offered are Cajun, Japanese and Central American foods, and hamburgers, prepared in specially-equipped...

read more
Make miles of memories this summer

Make miles of memories this summer

Jul 9, 2020 |

Summertime is sipping an ice-cold strawberry margarita. It’s wearing a brand-new swimsuit and a perfectly floppy straw hat. It’s relaxing in cold water while the hot Texas sun beats down on you. It’s making memories that will last all year! But this year,...

read more