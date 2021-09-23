EDC considers hiring director

Princeton Economic Development Corporation may soon have an employee to call its own.

The board discussed possibly hiring a director during the Sept. 13 special meeting. No decision was made, but the board asked EDC President Sherry Campbell to contact other EDCs in the area and inquire about salary and other administrative research.

City Councilmember David Kleiber presented the idea in a recent council meeting. He said he thinks Princeton is at the point in its growth to hire a director.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]