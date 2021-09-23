Three Keys to victory: Panthers versus Frisco Memorial

After two district games, Princeton football is searching for a way to win. In their most recent game, the Panthers couldn’t close the gap against the Rock Hill Blue Hawks, losing 42-34.

This week, Princeton returns home to host Frisco Memorial (1-1, 3-1). Here are three keys to a Panthers victory over the Warriors:

Establish the run

Last week, the Panther offense recaptured their ability to throw the ball. Against Rock Hill, senior quarterback Isaiah Sadler completed 25 of his 36 passes for 334 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Princeton’s top receivers were Gavin Champ (113 yards), Junior Ombati (109 yards) and Elijah Penny (85 yards). The passing offense helped Princeton stay competitive late against Rock Hill.

Conversely, the rushing attack was largely ineffective against Rock Hill. The Panthers carried the ball 19 times for 75 yards, averaging less than four yards a carry. If Princeton wants their best chance of success against Memorial, they need to balance the offense.

By Jackson King * [email protected]