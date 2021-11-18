City honors veterans

City officials, elected leaders, and community members came together last week to honor local veterans.

The city of Princeton held its annual Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at Veterans Memorial Park.

The armistice ending World War I was signed between the Allies and Germany at 5:45 a.m. Nov. 11, 1918 but took effect at 11 a.m. hence the significance of “the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.”

Princeton Police Chief Mark Moyle acted as the master of ceremonies. New Hope Community Church pastor Kelly Carr gave the invocation after brief remarks from Mayor Brianna Chacon, who thanked residents for attending.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]