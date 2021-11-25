City, chamber welcome Christmas with parade, tree lighting

Last year, the Grinch stole Christmas, but Mickey Mouse and Santa are teaming up to bring back Christmas cheer.

Princeton’s annual tree lighting and Christmas parade takes place Dec. 4 with the celebrations running from 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m. The parade’s theme this year is Mickey and friends, and is put on by the Princeton-Lowry Crossing Chamber of Commerce.

Chrisi Houston, president of the Princeton-Lowry Crossing Chamber of Commerce, is the architect of the parade.

“I started with the chamber five years ago, and realized Princeton didn’t have a Christmas parade,” Houston said. “The following year, we decided the chamber would have a Christmas parade for Princeton.”

By Connor Pittman• [email protected]