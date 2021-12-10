Fake accounts use Princeton ISD school names and logos

Princeton ISD sent an announcement out to parents concerning a disturbing trend of fake accounts appearing on social media.

The fake accounts appear to be using the names and logos of the real school, and are designed to humiliate members of the PISD community. They can also cause long-term harm to individuals targeted by their messages.

“We understand how vital it is for the district to take action to protect our students and staff from harmful cyber incidents,” an email sent by Brent Collins said. “Creating accounts like these is a serious offense that can have considerable consequences.”

Disciplinary action could arise as a result of these violations of the student code of conduct, and in some cases criminal penalties could ensue.

The district is asking anyone with knowledge of these events to come forward and assist the ongoing investigations into these fake accounts. Parents with questions can also reach out to school principals.

[email protected]