Princeton pushing for growth in 2022

After two seasons without an experienced roster, the Princeton boys soccer team is growing and maturing.

Now with a team packed with junior and senior players, this year may be different.

PHS coach Kent Ackmann said he is excited to see that maturity lead to more success on the field.

“We were very sophomore heavy last year, so we have a lot of kids coming back with a lot of experience,” Ackmann said. “We had a lot of kids that went through battles last season, and grew and matured. I want to see us come back after a full year of experience and play well in the district.”

For the complete story, see the Dec. 23 edition of The Princeton Herald. Support your community newspaper for less than $40 a year.