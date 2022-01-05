Subscribe

Best of balloting now open

by | Jan 5, 2022 | Latest

Shop local. Eat local. Drink local. Now cast your ballot and Vote local.

Voting for the annual Best of Princeton contest is now open and will continue through the end of the month.

Whether you’ve lived in the Princeton area one year or 10 years, we know you’ve cultivated a list of favorite places to eat and drink as well as some favorite service professionals.

Well, now is the time to share your thoughts and cast your ballot for best places to eat, drink and shop as well as best professional services, best health, beauty and fitness services, best medical, best senior living and best community/lifestyle.

These businesses need to be recognized for their efforts and so do you! You could win $100 for simply filling out a ballot with your choice in at least ten categories. Return it to The Princeton Herald at 110 N. Ballard Ave. in Wylie by the deadline to be entered in a drawing to win.

Ballots for this popular annual poll will be available weekly online at princetonherald.com or in future January issues of the Herald.

Winners in all categories will be announced in March.

Click here to download the ballot.

0 Comments

Related News

Garland police investigating homicide

Garland police investigating homicide

Dec 29, 2021 |

Garland Police identified the gunman who killed three juveniles and wounded another at a Garland gas station the evening of Sunday, Dec. 26. Police believe the gunman, identified as Abel Elias Acosta, 14, is armed, dangerous and evading arrest. According to Lt. Pedro...

read more
Monoclonal antibody treatment exhausted

Monoclonal antibody treatment exhausted

Dec 28, 2021 |

The state health department announced it has run out of a key treatment to fight the omicron COVID-19 variant, which makes up about 90% of cases in Texas. On Monday, Dec. 27, the Texas Department of State Health Services announced its regional infusion centers in...

read more
Panthers fall to Lovejoy

Panthers fall to Lovejoy

Dec 23, 2021 | ,

The Princeton boys basketball team lost their district opener to Lovejoy 69-54. They kept it close early on, leading by two points at the end of the first quarter. Lovejoy outscored Princeton 19-12 in the second quarter and led 31-26 at halftime. The Leopards extended...

read more
Princeton pushing for growth in 2022

Princeton pushing for growth in 2022

Dec 23, 2021 | ,

After two seasons without an experienced roster, the Princeton boys soccer team is growing and maturing. Now with a team packed with junior and senior players, this year may be different. PHS coach Kent Ackmann said he is excited to see that maturity lead to more...

read more
Lady Panthers defeat Lovejoy

Lady Panthers defeat Lovejoy

Dec 23, 2021 | ,

In their final game before the holiday break, the Lady Panthers defeated Lovejoy 51-38 to earn their second straight district win. They got off to a slow start early on, trailing 10-8 at the end of the first quarter. Princeton tied it up at halftime 21-21 after...

read more
FDA approves COVID pill

FDA approves COVID pill

Dec 22, 2021 |

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) to Pfizer’s pill, Paxlovid, to treat COVID-19 Wednesday, Dec. 22. The antiviral pill is the first authorized to treat people with COVID-19 at home before they need to be hospitalized....

read more
Wreaths across America honors veterans

Wreaths across America honors veterans

Dec 17, 2021 |

Veterans laid to rest in Texas cemeteries — and in cemeteries across the country — will be honored for their service in a final end-of-year tribute Saturday, Dec. 18 for National Wreaths Across America Day. In North Texas, the Wilson Chapel Cemetery in Lowry Crossing,...

read more
Princeton ISD trustees approve audit report

Princeton ISD trustees approve audit report

Dec 17, 2021 | ,

Maintaining a healthy account balance is the hallmark of financial responsibility, especially when you’re a school district spending taxpayer dollars. Online testing and the district’s growth were at the forefront of the Princeton ISD Board of Trustees meeting,...

read more
Lavon resident joins primary race

Lavon resident joins primary race

Dec 16, 2021 |

A Lavon man has thrown his hat in for the upcoming primaries, where he will seek the Democratic nomination for Collin County judge. Josh Murray said he is understanding of those with differing political views, and he is empathic to their concerns but added that he...

read more
Lady Panthers ready for playoff push

Lady Panthers ready for playoff push

Dec 16, 2021 | ,

The Princeton girls soccer team enters the 2022 campaign with renewed confidence despite their recent struggles. They will begin play Jan. 3 at Farmersville in the Battle of 380. Pre-district tournaments on this year’s schedule include the Princeton Cup Jan. 13-15 and...

read more