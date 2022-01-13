Date set for grand opening of new municipal center

The long-awaited debut of the new Princeton Municipal Center will soon be a reality.

Council announced a tentative grand opening date for the new Municipal Center at its Monday, Jan. 10 regular meeting. City Manager Derek Borg initially proposed Mar. 4, however, Mayor Brianna Chacon responded by asking for Mar. 11 because she thinks having the opening over spring break would give more people the opportunity to attend.

“I want it to be a big celebration, and I want it to be inclusive for our community,” Chacon said. “I want them to be able to take tours of the new building and explore the trails nearby.”

Borg said tours of the building are doable, and that other options for the grand opening, such as a food truck or other amenities, would be brought before council at a later date.

The move out of the current City Hall building will take place Jan. 27-28, and the city expects to be capable of hosting February council meetings in the new Municipal Center.

Councilmembers Steven Deffibaugh, Place 5, and Keven Underwood, Place 4, were absent during the meeting.

