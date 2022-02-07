Princeton experiences power outages Feb. 7

Many Princeton residents received a rude surprise when they experienced power outages after the snow and ice from Winter Storm Landon melted.

Residents, city staff and schools alike were impacted by the outages during the sunny, mild weather Monday, Feb. 7. Businesses along 380, including Walmart, reportedly lost power according to several Facebook posts.

Princeton Director of Community Engagement Tenishea Turner said Texas New Mexico Power emailed city staff notifying them of the outage but did not provide a reason.

City Hall, the new Municipal Complex and the Lois Nelson Public Library all were without power Monday. All three buildings had their power restored in the afternoon.

Princeton ISD also had all but three schools lose power, according to Communications Coordinator Jean Ann Collins. Only Smith and Harper Elementary Schools and Southard Middle School retained power around lunchtime Monday. The outages were dealt with and all campuses now have power.

Several residents took to Facebook to talk about outages early Monday afternoon and Texas New Mexico Power reported over 3,000 outages in the area.