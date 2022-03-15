District win still out of reach for girls soccer

On Tuesday, the Lady Panthers hosted The Colony Lady Cougars. Still in search of their first district victory, Princeton was hoping to improve on their previous loss to the Lady Cougars.

However, the Lady Panthers found themselves in familiar territory as they trailed at the end of the first half.

The Lady Cougars, currently tied with McKinney North for the fourth and final playoff spot in the district, tallied 3 first half goals while holding Princeton to only one goal scored.

