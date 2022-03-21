Subscribe

Princeton softball evens record in district play

by | Mar 21, 2022 | Latest, Sports

The Princeton Lady Panthers softball team began district action on Tuesday as they hosted the McKinney North Lady Bulldogs.  Princeton got the victory by the score of 10-7. 

The game was tied when Princeton’s Emily Autrey stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the sixth inning.  Autrey singled on a 2-2 count that allowed two runs to score. 

McKinney North scored four runs in the sixth inning, but the Lady Panthers held on to pull out the victory.

Princeton got things started in the first inning when Kaitlyn Vann tripled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run.

