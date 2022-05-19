Subscribe
PISD trustees tackle sex ed curriculum requirements

by | May 19, 2022 | Latest

Although the state regulates the curriculum for sexual education classes in schools, Princeton ISD is still required to convene a School Health Advisory Council (SHAC) to review any instructional materials.

Wendy Cain, an assessment coordinator for PISD, presented the recommendation of this year’s SHAC to the board of trustees during the regular meeting Monday, May 16.

Cain said state law requires the committee to meet at least four times per year as well as post public notices and minutes of meetings. The SHAC is made up of parents in the district, community members and school district staff and reviews any sexual education curriculum.

The district abides by an “opt-in” policy, which requires parents to give permission for their students to learn about certain topics, such as child abuse or dating violence. Students are also able to step out of the classroom if a topic is too overwhelming, said Cain.

“Some of these topics like dating violence and child abuse are pretty heavy,” Cain said. “We want to be aware of that as counselors and support those students that don’t feel like they can go through that.”

Because the sexual education is based on an “opt-in” model, the district may not always have full participation from its students, said Cain, adding parents can review instructional materials the district uses in its sexual education program.

“As a counselor, I would love to have 100% opt-in,” Cain said. “But, I want parents and families to always make the best decision for their families and students.” 

For the full story, see the May 19 issue of The Princeton Herald.

