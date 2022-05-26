Council pulls plug on Oncor’s rate increase for 90 days

Oncor’s notice of rate increase caused councilmembers to blow a fuse after numerous power outages earlier this year.

Council considered a resolution suspending the rate increase proposed by the power provider during the regular meeting Monday, May 23.

The suspension resolution allows for the rate increase to be suspended for at least 90 days while counsel gathers more information to substantiate the rate increase.

Princeton is also a member of the Alliance of Oncor Cities and City Manager Derek Borg said legal counsel for the alliance would represent the city before the Public Utility Commission if any dispute over the rate increase occurs.

“This resolution ensures the citizens that we are doing our due diligence in making sure Oncor is submitting the proper documents to support the rate increase,” Borg said.

Among the proposed rate changes submitted to the city was an 11% increase to rates for residential consumers with commercial consumers receiving an 8% decrease.

Mayor Brianna Chacon was unimpressed with the rate increase proposal, saying the city has experienced 32 outages since January 2022.

“Anything we need to do as a city to show good faith that we are working hard for them, especially with Oncor and their outages, we absolutely need to do so,” Chacon said. “I appreciate the due diligence of the city to make sure the rate increases are verified and we have all the documentation we need for them.”

Councilmember Marlo Obera echoed Chacon’s sentiments decrying the nerve of Oncor because its representatives have failed to provide council with clear answers about what is causing outages.

Ultimately, there is limited action the city can take, said Borg, but passing the suspension resolution at least allows the city to be party to any rate negotiations between Oncor and the Alliance of Oncor Cities.

Council passed the suspension resolution unanimously.

For the full story, see the May 26 issue of The Princeton Herald.