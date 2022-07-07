Brumfield leads way as Panthers win twice

Devin Brumfield averaged 21.5 points per game as he led the Princeton Panthers to a 2-2 record at the TABC showcase on June 24-26.

In Friday’s opening loss to Colleyville Heritage, Brumfield scored 25 points as the Panthers fell short 72-63. It was the team’s first of two losses over the weekend.

The second came the following day, as Princeton lost to Boerne 66-56. Brumfield scored 23 points, including six 3-point field goals in the game.

Princeton’s defense improved from there, starting with a Sunday morning win over Huffman Hargrave 70-43. The defense limited Hargrave’s effectiveness from the floor, while Jaethan Clark pulled down 10 boards. Brumfield scored 18 points, while Luke Walker added 10.

Ending the tournament .500, Princeton battled back to defeat Wichita Falls 48-44 to cap off the weekend action. Brumfield and Walker led the team in scoring, with 20 and 12 points apiece. Keith Porter also reached double figures with 10 points, while Kisaka Mukweyi had eight rebounds.

