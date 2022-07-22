Home Rule Charter Commission hosts public work sessions

As the Aug. 22 deadline looms, Princeton’s Home Rule Charter Commission appears to be in the closing stages of drafting its home rule charter.

If presented to voters during the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election, it would be the city’s fifth attempt at passing a charter, assuming the commission meets the August deadline.

Because Princeton is a general law municipality, it is unable to host elections outside of the uniform election dates, which in Texas are in May and November. Should the August filing deadline be missed, an election would be unable to occur before next May.

In two public work sessions held Sunday, July 10, and Saturday, July 16, residents of Princeton were able to offer their input ahead of the commission’s meeting Wednesday, July 20.

City Attorney David Overcash said the public work sessions were a way for the commission to engage with the public outside the meetings and receive more direct feedback ahead of finalizing the draft charter to go before voters.

If the commission sticks to meeting the Aug. 22 deadline, it will have two more meetings to do so. Commissioners held a meeting July 20, and will hold additional meetings Aug. 3 and Aug. 17, if any further discussion is necessary.

