Princeton’s 3 keys to defeating Frisco Lebanon Trail

by | Aug 25, 2022 | Latest, Sports

1. Make things easy on offense

The Panther’s offense is new in every sense of the word. With just one returning starter on the offensive side of the ball – three-year starting offensive tackle Jacob Speer – Princeton will play 10 new starters at his side in their first taste of varsity action.

With that amount of inexperience at several key positions, expect Princeton to keep things simple early on and try and build confidence in the offense. Sophomore Braeden Ratliff makes his first start at the position, while Vyron Hambric comes over from the defensive side of the football to play receiver and quarterback as well. They’ll combine with running backs Bryce Dade and Presley Self to man the Panther backfield. If they can get their young cats running in week one, Princeton can open the season with a victory.

2. Contain the backfield

Lebanon Trail did have some success on the ground in 2021, rushing for 183 yards per game and 22 touchdowns. Leading the way in that group was Gregory Hatley, who moved out of the area, but the Trail Blazers still have several options like Trenton Ford and Grant Lambert, who averaged around five yards per carry in a limited sample size.

Princeton has linebacker Billy Sanchez leading the way on the front seven of Princeton’s defense. He and defensive end Zay Norvell are two of the three returning starters on that side of the football and will be tasked primarily with keeping the ground game in check.

If Princeton can stop the Lebanon Trail rushing attack, they can find a way to win the game.

3. Win battles on the outside

Both teams remain largely inexperienced outside the numbers, which means Princeton could take some shots at a defense that will be green in week one.

Hambric, Ladon McKinney and Connor Pyron have all shown the ability to get upfield and make plays in the secondary, which can only help but to stretch out the Trail Blazers’ defense. After gaining some confidence early in the game, Princeton can be smart about when to take their shots downfield.

