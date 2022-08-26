Fire Department hosting classes at the community center

Residents interested in learning more about CPR or fire safety will have the opportunity to do so with a monthly class taught by the Princeton Fire Department.

Classes are held from 6 to 9 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at the community center, located at 416 North Fourth Street. The first class was scheduled to be held Thursday, Aug. 18, but was canceled because none of the individuals registered to attend showed up.

Fire Chief Tom Harvey said the classes are an opportunity for members of the department to teach the community basic techniques about CPR, AED and fire safety.

One of the fire safety techniques instructors will focus on is the use of fire extinguishers. Data from the National Fire Protection Association shows that the use of a fire extinguisher can diminish an emerging fire.

However, individuals should understand that extinguishers generally work best for small fires.

The course will also cover home and business fire inspections, services the department has provided in the past, and emergency preparedness.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency states that it is important families make emergency plans that are tailored to them. One thing individuals can do is prepare an emergency supply kit that includes water, non-perishable food and any necessary medications.

For more tips on emergency preparedness, residents can visit ready.gov.

Harvey says the class helps create a safer community that is more educated and aware of fire safety and lifesaving techniques. In turn, that can help reduce the damage a fire can cause to personal property and mitigate potential losses.

