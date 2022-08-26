Subscribe
Read Local

Fire Department hosting classes at the community center

by | Aug 26, 2022 | Latest

Residents interested in learning more about CPR or fire safety will have the opportunity to do so with a monthly class taught by the Princeton Fire Department.

Classes are held from 6 to 9 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at the community center, located at 416 North Fourth Street. The first class was scheduled to be held Thursday, Aug. 18, but was canceled because none of the individuals registered to attend showed up.

Fire Chief Tom Harvey said the classes are an opportunity for members of the department to teach the community basic techniques about CPR, AED and fire safety. 

One of the fire safety techniques instructors will focus on is the use of fire extinguishers. Data from the National Fire Protection Association shows that the use of a fire extinguisher can diminish an emerging fire.

However, individuals should understand that extinguishers generally work best for small fires.

The course will also cover home and business fire inspections, services the department has provided in the past, and emergency preparedness. 

The Federal Emergency Management Agency states that it is important families make emergency plans that are tailored to them. One thing individuals can do is prepare an emergency supply kit that includes water, non-perishable food and any necessary medications.

For more tips on emergency preparedness, residents can visit ready.gov.

Harvey says the class helps create a safer community that is more educated and aware of fire safety and lifesaving techniques. In turn, that can help reduce the damage a fire can cause to personal property and mitigate potential losses.

For the full story, see the Aug. 25 issue of The Princeton Herald.

0 Comments

Related News

Princeton ISD receives “A” rating from TEA

Princeton ISD receives “A” rating from TEA

Aug 27, 2022 |

With fall snapshots a little over a month away, Princeton ISD received positive news in the form of its annual accountability rating from the Texas Education Agency (TEA). The district received an “A” rating, the highest distinction bestowed by the TEA to school...

read more
Princeton rides defense en route to 14-7 win

Princeton rides defense en route to 14-7 win

Aug 27, 2022 | ,

PRINCETON – If you were looking for offensive fireworks on a Friday night, Jackie Hendricks Stadium wasn’t the place to be.  The defense was the story for both Princeton and Lebanon Trail throughout the opening contest of the 2022 campaign. Even though the...

read more
Proposed budget reflects balanced revenues, expenditures

Proposed budget reflects balanced revenues, expenditures

Aug 25, 2022 |

For the first time in the current budget cycle, councilmembers received figures for city revenues and expenditures for the upcoming year. City Administrator Derek Borg presented the fiscal year 2023 proposed budget during the Monday, Aug. 22, regular meeting. Fiscal...

read more
Operation Christmas Child hosts event Aug. 27

Operation Christmas Child hosts event Aug. 27

Aug 25, 2022 |

A nonprofit known for delivering Christmas gifts around the world is hosting a local leader event to kick off one of the signature holiday events worldwide. Samaritan’s Purse, a global nonprofit that serves people around the world, is hosting its sixth annual kickoff...

read more
Comfort in a care package

Comfort in a care package

Aug 20, 2022 |

When school starts in Uvalde CISD next month, 4,400 students and 800 adults will be the recipients of a nationwide effort spearheaded by a nonprofit known for spreading love by gifting handmade blankets to those who need it most. While only the passage of time will...

read more
Princeton ISD reports over 900 new students

Princeton ISD reports over 900 new students

Aug 19, 2022 |

Students in Princeton left the dog days of summer behind, returning to classrooms last week. Across Princeton ISD, students re-entered the classroom Thursday, Aug. 11, including at the district’s newest campus, Mary Mayfield Elementary School. PISD Communications...

read more
Trustees approve 2022-23 budget

Trustees approve 2022-23 budget

Aug 18, 2022 |

Trustees exercised their oversight power over the district’s budget, considering a final report following two previous presentations. The Princeton ISD board of trustees approved the budget and tax rate for 2022-23 during its regular meeting held Monday, Aug. 15,...

read more
Princeton finish third in host tournament

Princeton finish third in host tournament

Aug 18, 2022 | ,

It was a strong start for the Princeton volleyball team, who didn’t have to leave home in their opening week. The Lady Panthers opened the season at home in dual matches against Newman Smith and Denton Ryan last Tuesday, Aug. 9 to start the regular season. It started...

read more
Workout Anytime April
Workout Anytime April