Princeton ISD receives “A” rating from TEA

With fall snapshots a little over a month away, Princeton ISD received positive news in the form of its annual accountability rating from the Texas Education Agency (TEA).

The district received an “A” rating, the highest distinction bestowed by the TEA to school districts in its yearly accountability ratings for the first time since 2019 because of the pandemic. Five of the district’s 10 campuses received “As” with the other half receiving “B” ratings.

Jean Ann Collins, communications coordinator for Princeton ISD, said it was one of 396 districts to receive the highest rating. Statewide, 33.1% of districts received an “A.”

“It says a lot about our district to earn an A rating, which puts Princeton in the top third of all schools in Texas,” said PISD Superintendent Donald McIntyre. “All of our schools have bragging rights, and this is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our teachers and our curriculum department.”

Princeton ISD currently operates 10 campuses and serves 6,765 students, according to the TEA. The district also received its TEA accountability ratings during the Monday, Aug. 15 school board meeting.

This year’s ratings graded 1,195 districts across Texas and 8,451 campuses.

In both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years, the TEA did not release any accountability ratings to districts. The ratings were established by the 85th Legislature in House Bill 22 to increase transparency between districts and the public.

Ratings are given on a zero to 100 scale with Princeton ISD earning a 93 overall, a 3-point increase from 90 in 2018-19, the last time districts were rated.

“Anytime TEA tells us that across the board our district performance is exemplary, that’s a good thing,” McIntyre said.

For the full story, see the Aug. 25 issue of The Princeton Herald.