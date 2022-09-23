Princeton 3 keys to defeating Greenville

Still searching for their first district win, Princeton returns home as they prepare to host Greenville Friday night.

The Lions (0-1, 1-3) will make the quick drive up 380 also aiming for their first win in the district this season. With both teams shaking off losses, emphasis will be placed on finding consistency and gearing up to challenge teams through the final six games of the regular season.

Here are the three keys to Princeton (0-1, 1-3) defeating Greenville at Jackie Hendricks Stadium Friday night.

1. Contain Micah Simpson

Simpson is the key cog that makes things go in the Greenville offense. The Lions line him up all over the field on offense, and he currently leads the team in passing, rushing and receiving yards just four games into the regular season. He also has been a part of 12 of Greenville’s 13 touchdowns so far this season – 10 rushing, one passing and one receiving score. The Lions are creative in finding ways to get Simpson the ball. He also had a 440-yard rushing day against Frisco Liberty.

For Princeton to slow him down, it’ll take the collective effort of the Princeton players to stop him. The front seven will be called upon, specifically Billy Sanchez, Jordan Brown and Zay Norvell who do a good job of setting the edge of a stout Panther defense.

