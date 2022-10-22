Princeton struggles continue in loss to Denison

DENISON — The Panthers (1-7) suffered a 67-26 loss to the Denison Yellow Jackets (4-4, 2-3). Princeton remains winless in district play with an 0-5 record.

While Princeton had promising drives on offense, a series of errors throughout the night kept them from putting more points on the board.

A combination of errors such as turnovers inside the five-yard line, a muffed kick-off and a lateral pass recovered by the defense directly led to four touchdowns for Denison.

As seen in previous weeks, Princeton also racked up several penalties throughout the night. Many of these penalties were personal foul calls.

Princeton will continue their hunt for a district win against Melissa (6-2, 5-0) next week in their final road game of the season.

By Destany Fuller – For the full story, see next week’s issue of The Princeton Herald.