Subscribe
Read Local

Goulart leads culture change for Princeton softball

by | Feb 2, 2023 | Sports

Every new season brings a renewed sense of optimism, that’s no different for the Princeton softball team.

The Lady Panthers made some big changes over the summer, bringing in new head coach Brian Goulart. He ended the season as an assistant coach of the team and brings a state championship pedigree from his 22 years of coaching in California previously.

Immediately, the Lady Panthers have seen growth. The team is motivated to get back onto the field this season, and it showed in the fall league to start the year.

“Summer is more fun, getting to know each other and learning their skills,” Goulart said. “In fall league, we won the championship and I thought we were pretty good. We hit the ball really well as a team and I was surprised with how good our pitching was and no we have a little vision of changing the culture and winning some games.” 

Toward the end of last season, Goulart noticed how down some of the players were coming off of a losing season. He worked hard over the summer, convincing some of the players to come back out to play and demonstrating how much he wanted to adjust. The feeling in the team now compared to last season feels like night and day.

“We want to compete,” Goulart said. “It would be really fun to be the Princeton team that breaks the mold and says, ‘This is who Princeton softball is.’ We’re looking to start a new tradition and these girls want to be treated and valued more like they should. We’re going to earn our way.”

A big reason for optimism is the amount of returning talent in the fold, with only two seniors on last season’s roster. Top hitters on the team, rising juniors Hallie Day, Emily Autrey, Laney Truitt, and Kennedy Cox, all return to the fold. That group of players will once again be the core of the team. 

“One of the big parts of the summer was asking a lot of those players to come back,” Goulart said. “Once they all came back, we also got a few transfers who came in who can play and are going to be impactful players for us this season.”

For the full story, subscribe here.

For more sports pictures, see here.

Public Notice - Subscribe

0 Comments

Related News

Princeton loses nail-biter to McKinney North

Princeton loses nail-biter to McKinney North

Jan 28, 2023 |

Princeton's playoff hopes took a hit Friday night with a 57-51 home loss to McKinney North. McKinney North outscored Princeton by 11 in the second half, coming back after a strong start from the Panthers' defense. The Panthers fell to 2-5 in district play, now one...

read more
Stephens’ leadership key to Lady Panthers success

Stephens’ leadership key to Lady Panthers success

Jan 26, 2023 |

Ariyanna Stephens has been a top scorer for the Lady Panthers girls’ basketball team all season, but her impact cannot just be measured by production on the court. Stephens is averaging close to 16 points per game in district play this season, helping Princeton to a...

read more
Princeton snaps four-game skid

Princeton snaps four-game skid

Jan 21, 2023 |

The Princeton Panthers added a much-needed win to the resume, defeating Denison 77-49 at home Friday night. The Panthers outscored the Yellow Jackets 25-11 in the third quarter to give themselves a 29-point lead entering the final quarter. With the victory, Princeton...

read more
Leon sets career mark on mat

Leon sets career mark on mat

Jan 20, 2023 |

Senior captain Conner Leon has acquired a wrestling statistic that is not easily attainable. Tonight vs. Anna, Leon earned his 100th career win. Wrestling in the 138-pound weight class, Leon has been part of the wrestling program since his freshman year, but it wasn't...

read more
Hart’s 34 leads Princeton to overtime victory

Hart’s 34 leads Princeton to overtime victory

Jan 19, 2023 |

The Lady Panthers picked up their sixth district win of the season Tuesday night, defeating Sherman 72-67 in overtime. Princeton's long road trip up north didn't deter them in the first half, as they scored 42 points in the first two quarters and led 42-39 against the...

read more
Veteran Panther squad hopes to make mark

Veteran Panther squad hopes to make mark

Jan 5, 2023 |

The Princeton Panthers have yet to make the playoffs since moving up to the 5A classification but hope to change their fortunes in 2023. With a veteran squad at the ready, head coach Kent Ackmann believes the team has what it takes to make the postseason and cause...

read more
Five Panthers named to all-district team

Five Panthers named to all-district team

Dec 16, 2022 |

The Princeton Panthers football team had five athletes named to the all-district team this season, capping off the 2022 season. Leading the way for the Panthers was three offensive players, as wide receiver Azaan Stoughtenborough was named second-team All-District...

read more
Princeton hopes to right ship, reach postseason

Princeton hopes to right ship, reach postseason

Nov 11, 2022 |

Missing the playoffs the last two seasons, Princeton is eager to reach the heights of previous seasons in the 2022-23 season. The Panthers finished fifth in the district last year, but head coach Eric Lockman said the team is looking for a new start, and to begin a...

read more
Lady Panthers aim for district title

Lady Panthers aim for district title

Nov 11, 2022 | ,

Coming off of back-to-back successful seasons, the Princeton girls basketball team believes they have what it takes to compete for a district championship. Finishing second in district last season, an improvement from third the season before, the Lady Panthers fell in...

read more
Trejo races at state championship

Trejo races at state championship

Nov 8, 2022 | ,

Gabriella Trejo was the lone qualifier for the Lady Panthers cross country team, racing at the 5A state championship in Round Rock on Nov. 4. Taking on some of the top runners in the state, Trejo finished 103rd (20:38.1) out of 149 runners at the meet. She was 31...

read more
Veterans
Mobility
Veterans
Mobility
Mobility