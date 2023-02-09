Subscribe
Read Local

Social Security Matters

by | Feb 9, 2023 | Latest, Opinion

Ask Rusty – About difficulty with social security’s sign-in process

Dear Rusty: Last month I tried to contact Social Security who never picked up a phone on their end. The same with the IRS. When I finally got through, they said I had to join ID.me before they could help me. That took me over a week, and many applications and rejects, to get through. The last step was holding up my Social Security card and my driver’s license on a Zoom call to an ID.me representative. I found this very peculiar – why do I have to go through this place to get information from my government agencies? Now I am receiving catalog offers to buy things from ID.me online. I think this is very strange and out of line. How do I get unregistered from this place? I am very afraid they will share my information with the world. Is this a government agency and why do we have to register there, only to have offers to buy things? Signed: Frustrated Senior

Dear Frustrated: Many others have shared with us their frustration when seeking enrollment in the federal government’s newest credential verification programs so, though I know it’s no comfort, you are not alone. 

Social Security has, since September 18, 2021, required all newly created online accounts to use either ID.me or Login.gov to authenticate the user’s identity. “ID.me” is a private company contracted by the government to ensure that you are who you say you are, thus avoiding any fraudulent activities. Login.gov is the government’s own authentication program set up to allow access to multiple government agencies for the same purpose. The intent of both is to give you one set of sign in credentials which can be used to access multiple government agencies, rather than a unique login procedure for each agency. And, most importantly, the purpose is to protect you from any fraudulent activities which could cause you financial harm. Rest assured that your personal information is safe using either of these government-sponsored methods to verify your identity for government business. 

Those who have a “my Social Security” account set up before September 2021 can still use their previous SSA-unique identity verification method (a “2-factor ID process”) to access their “my Social Security” online account. This method is as secure as the newer methods but is only good for accessing your Social Security account (not the IRS or any other government agency). Nevertheless, creating a new online Social Security account now requires you use the government’s current identity verification methods – either ID.me or Login.gov. If you select ID.me (a private company) you do have control over the type of communication you receive from them and can opt out of receiving any offers for additional services. To do so, it is basically a matter of signing into your ID.me account, accessing your Profile, and selecting “Unsubscribe All” in the Preferences section. And in the meantime, you can also select “Unsubscribe” at the bottom of any promotional email you receive from ID.me.

This article is intended for information purposes only and does not represent legal or financial guidance. To submit a question, visit our website amacfoundation.org or email us at [email protected]

Support your local newspaper subscribe to The Princeton Herald.

Public Notice - Subscribe

0 Comments

Related News

Time running out for TikTok on government devices

Time running out for TikTok on government devices

Feb 9, 2023 | ,

Tick-tock, TikTok. State agencies have until Feb. 15 to block access to the Chinese-owned social media application and many local governments were doing so as well. The video-sharing app has more than 100 million users in the U.S. and government officials have been...

read more
Score one for PISD!

Score one for PISD!

Feb 9, 2023 | ,

Peoples Bank was on hand for Saturday’s basketball games vs. Lovejoy to seal their partnership with Princeton ISD as bank officers presented a check for name signage on district scoreboards, as well as support for PISD. From left, Peoples Bank Branch President Matthew...

read more
Residents weather winter blast

Residents weather winter blast

Feb 9, 2023 | ,

What a difference warmer temperatures and sunshine can make when it comes to road conditions. After four days of bitter cold, sleet and rain, Collin County residents thawed Friday, Feb. 3, from the winter storm that paralyzed the region. Schools, businesses and...

read more
Princeton ISD board call $797M bond election

Princeton ISD board call $797M bond election

Feb 2, 2023 | , ,

Preparing for continued rapid growth, trustees of the Princeton Independent School District will ask voters May 6 to approve $797 million in bonds to build eight new campuses over the next 10 years. Board members took the action Jan. 26 after accepting recommendations...

read more
Former Justice of the Peace reflects on careers

Former Justice of the Peace reflects on careers

Feb 2, 2023 | ,

After serving as a justice of the peace for nearly a decade, a longtime Wylie resident is looking forward to enjoying his retirement. Jerry Shaffer, the namesake of the football stadium near Burnett Junior High School in Wylie, called it quits on his working life at...

read more
‘And a One and a Two’

‘And a One and a Two’

Feb 2, 2023 |

Saturday night 50 years ago, who else was held hostage by their grandparents and Lawrence Welk? Raise your hand. By their other grandparents and Hee Haw? Back then a handful of relatives and three channels were all we needed to have good, clean entertainment and...

read more
Cities, citizens cope with winter weather woes

Cities, citizens cope with winter weather woes

Feb 1, 2023 | ,

Schools and government buildings were closed in Princeton, McKinney, Farmersville and throughout Collin County as North Texas was frozen by a winter storm that arrived Monday, Jan. 30. Sleet, snow and freezing rain coated the region, making travel slow and...

read more
Trustees schedule $797 million bond election

Trustees schedule $797 million bond election

Jan 27, 2023 | ,

Princeton ISD trustees unanimously approved a May 6 bond election to ask voters for $797 million in bonds to build eight new campuses over the next 10 years.  Board members took the action at their Jan. 26 regular meeting in the PISD Administration Building after...

read more
Veterans
Mobility
Veterans
Mobility
Mobility