Reader’s Choice Awards – 2023

After months of hard work — voting, reviewing ballots and tallying results — the 2023 Best of results are in!

This special section is one of my favorites because it is a celebration of local businesses and individuals who have been recognized by citizens for the hard work and great service they provide.

We especially enjoy tallying the votes each year to see what our readers think of our business establishments and professionals. There are some new winners and some repeat winners. Either way, they are indeed some of the best in their respective category.

Once again, voting this year increased dramatically, in part due to the availability of the new online ballot, as well as increased participation by readers. We’d like to thank everyone who cast a ballot during the voting period, as well as those who participated in this section.

More votes ultimately give our readers a better cross section of what is truly seen as the best in your community. The 2023 Best of includes winners from Eastern Collin County, which is the coverage area of C&S Media Publications. It’s a short drive from Sachse to Wylie, to Murphy, to Princeton, or to Farmersville, so it’s easy to compare food or services from the unique businesses in these communities.

As we look to rebound from a tough economy, please support not only the Best of winners, but other businesses in your community as well.

Chad Engbrock, Publisher

To pick-up a printed copy of the Best of 2023 results, stop by The Wylie News office at 110 North Ballard Ave, Wylie Texas 75098. We are open 8:30 am to 5 pm, Monday to Friday. You can also view a digital copy here: The Best of 2023. Subscribe to your local newspaper to continue to support special sections like this.