Little boxes don’t all look just the same

Apr 13, 2023

Paris Figueroa wires her physics project house with help from lab partner Maria Salinas. (Courtesy photo)

A physics project taught Princeton High School students how electricity gets to the lights and power outlets in a home.

Teacher Natalie Wilson had her class build small houses out of cardboard, decorate them and then wire the houses with series and parallel circuits.

“They have some amazing projects,” Wilson said.

According to 11th-grader Annie Aguirre, Wilson set requirements concerning specifications, but allowed students to have creativity with their concept. 

“She gave us a lot of liberty with what to do with our plans,” Aguirre said. “Ours started as a Victorian home, but we ran out of time.”

To read the full story subscribe to The Princeton Herald.

