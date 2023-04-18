Subscribe
Lady Panthers eliminated from postseason with loss to McKinney North

by | Apr 18, 2023 | Sports

Two losses eliminated the Princeton softball team from playoff contention on Friday, April 14, with their seventh district loss.

At 3-7 in District 13-5A competition, the Lady Panthers are now two and a half games behind McKinney North and Sherman with only two games remaining on the schedule. In a key matchup last Tuesday, April 11, on the road against McKinney North, Princeton lost 10-0, registering only three hits in the contest.

Without starting catcher and top hitter Hallie Day, the Lady Panthers registered only three hits in the game, including a triple from Laney Truitt they were unable to drive home for a run. The Lady Bulldogs scored 10 runs on just seven hits, capitalizing on Lady Panther mistakes on the base paths to create more run-scoring opportunities.

Following the opening loss, Princeton hosted second-place Lovejoy, losing the game 17-5 on Friday. 

The Lady Leopards opened the game up in the middle innings, scoring four runs in the top of the fifth inning to take a 9-5 lead, before scoring eight more runs in the top of the seventh inning. Lovejoy outhit Princeton 11-4 in that game, while the Lady Panthers had five errors and surrendered two home runs, a triple and a double.

Princeton will wrap up the softball season at home this Friday, April 21 when they host Greenville High School. With seniors Maia and Monica Bonilla on the roster, the team will like to end the season on a high note for their final games in the Lady Panther uniform.

