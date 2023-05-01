McCoy qualifies for state championship

Princeton’s Terrayah McCoy is heading to state, placing second in the high jump at the regional finals.

Competing in the Region II-5A championships last Friday, April 28, McCoy cleared 5-feet-7 in her final jump, enough to seal her trip to the state finals. McCoy had competed at the regional meet last year as well, but placed fourth and just missed out on state qualification.

This year, McCoy entered the event with confidence as one of the top seeds among 16 competitors. She cleared her first six jumps with ease before struggling at 5-feet-4, missing her first two jumps. After clearing it on her final attempt, she cleared the next two inches on her fist attempt before hitting her final jump on her second try. Frisco Wakeland’s Hannah Pfiffner placed first overall, jumping 5-feet-8.

McCoy will have a chance to compete for a state championship on Friday, May 12, at the Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.

