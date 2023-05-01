Subscribe
Order photos

McCoy qualifies for state championship

by | May 1, 2023 | Sports

Princeton’s Terrayah McCoy is heading to state, placing second in the high jump at the regional finals.

Competing in the Region II-5A championships last Friday, April 28, McCoy cleared 5-feet-7 in her final jump, enough to seal her trip to the state finals. McCoy had competed at the regional meet last year as well, but placed fourth and just missed out on state qualification.

This year, McCoy entered the event with confidence as one of the top seeds among 16 competitors. She cleared her first six jumps with ease before struggling at 5-feet-4, missing her first two jumps. After clearing it on her final attempt, she cleared the next two inches on her fist attempt before hitting her final jump on her second try. Frisco Wakeland’s Hannah Pfiffner placed first overall, jumping 5-feet-8.

McCoy will have a chance to compete for a state championship on Friday, May 12, at the Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.

For the full story and results, subscribe here.

For more sports pictures, see here.

Public Notice - Subscribe

0 Comments

Related News

Williams, McCoy lead regional qualifiers

Williams, McCoy lead regional qualifiers

Apr 22, 2023 |

The Princeton Panthers will send a handful of athletes to the regional meet next weekend, following good performances at area. Hosting the area meet on Thursday, Princeton's Terrayah McCoy finished with the gold medal in the girls high jump with a height of 5-foot-6....

read more
Lady Panthers prepare for playoffs

Lady Panthers prepare for playoffs

Mar 22, 2023 |

Every win mattered for the Princeton Lady Panthers soccer team, who were able to earn a playoff bid with two wins to end the year. This allowed the team to finish 6-6 in District 13-5A, good enough for third place overall. They’ll now gear up for the postseason, where...

read more
Youth key to Princeton baseball success in 2023

Youth key to Princeton baseball success in 2023

Feb 24, 2023 |

The Princeton Panthers aim to right the ship ahead of the 2023 season, with goals of reaching the playoffs. Last season, Princeton finished 5-19 in the regular season, but return key players and welcome several young players ready to make an impact in 2023. For head...

read more
Goulart leads culture change for Princeton softball

Goulart leads culture change for Princeton softball

Feb 2, 2023 |

Every new season brings a renewed sense of optimism, that’s no different for the Princeton softball team. The Lady Panthers made some big changes over the summer, bringing in new head coach Brian Goulart. He ended the season as an assistant coach of the team and...

read more
Order photos
Order photos
Order photos
Order photos
Order photos