McCoy earns state medal in high jump

Terrayah McCoy was the lone Princeton athlete at the state championships and will bring home a medal for her efforts.

The sophomore finished tied for second in the girls 5A high jump Friday morning in Austin, clearing 5-feet-6 on her jump. She finished in a four-way tie with McKinney North’s Teah Walker, Grandbury’s Kassidy Kirkpatrick and Comal Pieper’s Caroline Peterson, as all four jumpers completed their first six jumps before missing at 5-foot-8.

Frisco Wakeland’s Hannah Pfiffner finished first overall, completing her jump at 5-foot-10.

For the full story and results, subscribe here.

For more sports pictures, see here.