New community of rental houses

An artist concept of what the homes will look like in the Oxenfree “build to rent” community being developed in Princeton.

A Chicago company has begun building a community of rental houses on the south side of Princeton.

Core Spaces, a vertically integrated residential real estate developer, owner, and operator, was developing the Oxenfree “build-to-rent” community of 408 units on 50 acres at 1525 FM 982, south of U.S. 380 between FM 982 and FM 452/Myrick Lane.

Construction began in March with completions expected a year from now, the company said.

The site for a similar community of 250 single-family rental homes, Vivere Residential, was annexed by the Princeton City Council at the Monday, May 8 meeting.

Rental prices for Oxenfree would be based on the market at the time of occupancy and vary based on size and style of the home, said Kim Lyons, director of communications for Core Spaces.

The Princeton community was the first of three planned for the Dallas-Fort Worth area, with additional projects to be built in Denver, Nashville, Tennessee, and Charlotte, North Carolina.

